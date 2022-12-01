AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a home invasion, according to the Amherst Police Department.
Amherst police say Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were allegedly involved in a home invasion-style robbery/burglary that occurred in October 2020 on Bucyrus Avenue.
The men were charged with two counts of burglary in the first degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, grand larceny in the third degree, conspiracy in the third degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, and menacing in the second.
