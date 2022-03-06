BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo men are dead after they were shot in the McDonald’s parking lot on Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue Saturday night.

Three men were shot in the parking lot just after 11:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old from Buffalo was declared dead at the scene, and a 27-year-old from Buffalo was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he was declared dead, according to Buffalo Police.

A 28-year-old from Buffalo was also taken to ECMC, he’s in fair condition.

Detectives believe the attack was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.