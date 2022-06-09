BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Thursday morning.

According to the BPD, two men were struck by gunfire on Pembina Street, near the intersection of Germania Street. A 31-year-old man is reportedly in critical condition at ECMC, while a 29-year-old man is reportedly stable at ECMC.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened at a party or gathering. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.