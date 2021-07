BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men are in serious condition at ECMC after being shot early Monday morning, according to Buffalo police.

The men arrived at the hospital in a civilian vehicle just before 2 a.m. Police said shots were fired while a large group of people were outside near Olympic and Warwick avenues on the East Side.

The men are ages 25 and 38.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.