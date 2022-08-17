BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars.

The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company and had registered stock with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. He renamed the company Capstone Financial Group, Inc. and named 59-year-old Halford W. Johnson of Brockport as Chief Financial Officer.

From September 2013 through March 2017, approximately 95 investors purchased stock for approximately $19 million. The court says that Pastor and Johnson fraudulently represented to investors that he had large personal wealth and that the company was engaged in lucrative investments such as gold and livestock deals. The pair also maintained a Wikipedia page for Pastor that misrepresented his net worth, when his net worth was negligible and he was millions of dollars in debt.

Money that was given to them by investors was used to pay for Pastor’s personal expenses, including $1.5 million for a home for him and his wife in Clarence, $738,000 for a Florida home for a relative of Pastor, nearly $300,000 for jewelry, $95,000 in furniture for a rented California home, $57,000 in clothing from a high-end men’s store in Amherst, $56,000 in child support payments to Pastor’s ex-wife, among others.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud and wire fraud. They face a maximum of 25 years in prison.