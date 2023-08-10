BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were indicted on multiple charges for allegedly looting an Amherst business during the December 2022 blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

John E. Harber, Jr., 27, of Cheektowaga and Shaquille A. Chillis, 30, of Buffalo were indicted on one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of attempted petit larceny.

Officials said Harber and Chillis allegedly burglarized a business on Main Street in the Town of Amherst. It is alleged Harber drove Chillis to the store, with the intent to commit a burglary.

Chillis, according to authorities, is alleged to have knowingly entered the business through a broken window and stayed inside while it was closed with the intent to steal shoes.

Harber allegedly waited inside his vehicle during the commission of the crime, authorities said, but drove away as police arrived and entered the store to investigate. He was stopped a short time later on Main Street.

Chillis was taken into custody without incident when confronted by responding officers in the rear stock room of the store, according to authorities.

Both are scheduled to return to court on Sept. 5 for motions. Harber was released under supervision and Chillis was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted of the highest charge, they face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.