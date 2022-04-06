NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police are searching for suspects after two men were shot Monday night.

It happened near 19th Street and Ashland Avenue just before 10 p.m. The two victims were hospitalized, one at ECMC and the other at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The 35-year-old man at ECMC is in critical condition after being shot several times. The one who went to the Niagara Falls hospital had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call Niagara Falls police.