Two Michigan men plead guilty after leading authorities on high-speed chase from Lewiston Port of Entry to Dunkirk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Michigan men plead guilty in court Friday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Lewiston to Dunkirk in early March.

The Michigan residents, Donyell Williams, 26, and Johnny Greer, 19, both pleaded guilty to a charge of high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint, according to the United States Attorney’s office.

On March 15 around 9:54 p.m., Williams was driving a Jeep over the Lewiston-Queenston bridge with Greer as his passenger. When approaching the Lewiston Port of Entry, he blew through the federal inspection checkpoint and passed stop signs.

Officials say Williams went through a commercial truck lane at the checkpoint and around a tire deflating strip.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and the New York State Police chased Williams and Greer on the I-190 South reaching speeds of 110 mph. Around 12:30 a.m. the Jeep Commander with Ohio license plates was found near Dunkirk on the side of the road. Williams and Greer were then taken into custody.

Johnny Greer will face sentencing on July 27 and Donyell Williams will be sentenced on August 25 before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.