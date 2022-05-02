NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Niagara Falls authorities, Niagara Falls Police are investigating two shootings from Monday afternoon.

One shooting reportedly happened at the intersection of Pine Ave and 7th Street, and the other took place on 9th Street, near Walnut Avenue.

Names of potential victims have not been provided, nor is it known how many people were shot, what times the shootings took place or if the shootings were related.

News 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.