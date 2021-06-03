Two Orleans residents face drug and weapon charges after multiagency bust

SHELBY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Orleans County residents have been arrested and charged after a drug and weapons bust in the Town of Shelby Wednesday.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s department along with other agencies executed a search warrant at 4643 South Gravel Road where Joey Johnson, 33, and Summer Dee Wisniewski, 23 reside. The search warrant was issued as the result of an investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Town of Shelby and Village of Medina.

Authorities seized more than 16 grams of crack, several packages of fentanyl, a loaded stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol and $5,000 in cash.

Johnson was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned and sent to the Orleans County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

We’re told he’s on New York State parole and a parole detainer was filed at the Orleans County Jail.

Wisniewski was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was arraigned and sent to the Orleans County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

Wisniewski has an outstanding warrant in Texas and is being held on a fugitive justice warrant.

Both will be back in court on June 29.

The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, The New York State Police S.O.R.T. (Special Operations Response Team), The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s K9, Albion Police K9 and NYS Parole assisted.