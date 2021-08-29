Two people wounded in three separate shootings hours apart in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police responded to three shootings happening hours apart from each other Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Two people were wounded and a woman’s car was shot at while driving.

The first shooting happened on the corner of 4th and Niagara Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived at a nearby parking lot, a vehicle was found with gunfire damage and shell casings on the ground. Police found a 27-year-old Niagara Falls man at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and elbow. The man says he doesn’t know who or why he was shot.

Sunday around 1:30 a.m. Niagara Falls Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired at 3030 Highland Avenue. A 25-year-old Niagara Falls man was shot multiple times and had been taken to NFMMC in a private car for treatment. At the scene, police say people there said they didn’t see anything and walked away. The shooting happened in front of a business and when officers asked the owner for any information, the owner “was uncooperative and stated that she is only concerned with what occurs inside her business.”

The 25-year-old told investigators he doesn’t know who shot him or why. He was transported from NFMCC to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.

The third shooting happened on the 400 block of 5th Street around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. A woman told police she was driving when her vehicle was hit with gunfire. Responding officers found shell casings in the area and damage to a parked car. The driver and her passenger weren’t injured.

All three shootings are under investigation.