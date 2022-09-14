JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Salamanca residents were arrested following robbery and attempted car theft Wednesday in Jamestown.

Deven J. Redeye, 26, and Elsie I. Redeye, 19, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

Around noon on Sept. 13, the two attempted to steal property from an unlocked car in a parking lot outside a business. One of them made an announcement that alerted customers inside the business. It was discovered that property had been stolen from the car, and the incident was captured on security footage. The subjects fled the scene after being confronted.

At 10 p.m. that night, JPD responded to another business, where it was reported that two people were possibly attempting to steal a car. Following the failed attempt, the subjects fled the scene on foot, but were detained and identified as Deven and Elsie Redeye — suspects of the earlier incident.

Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to Jamestown City jail to be held pending arraignment.

Deven is charged with conspiracy in the sixth degree for the first incident and attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree for the second incident.

Elsie is charged with conspiracy in the sixth degree and two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree for the first incident. She is also charged with attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree for the second incident.