BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have reported two people were shot inside an apartment complex on Delaware Avenue, near Great Arrow Avenue, just before 9 p.m. Monday.
Police said both victims were taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
