NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot and a 16-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting in Niagara Falls on Monday morning, police said.

Police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday, where they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old was shot in the lower abdomen. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then to ECMC, where he is listed in critical condition.

In addition, a 41-year-old was treated and released from ECMC after being shot in the thigh.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.