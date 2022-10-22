BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were shot in an overnight incident, according to Buffalo police.

Police say that it happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near College Street and Allen Street. Two males were struck in the leg area.

They were both transported to ECMC and were both listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.