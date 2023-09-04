BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are recovering after they were shot on Ontario Street on Sunday night, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to the 400 block of Ontario, in Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood, just before 7 p.m. Sunday, where the two men, 25 and 31, were shot while outside.

They were transported by civilian vehicles to Kenmore Mercy Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.