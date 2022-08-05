BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street.

The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police.

Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and a 54-year-old Buffalo man was rushed to Erie County Medical Center. He’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.