BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo women were arraigned following a stabbing that occurred in the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Diamond Gray, 34, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of assaults in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Her co-defendant and sister, Dominique Gray, 35, was arraigned Monday on the same charges.

On Thursday Dec. 8, the sisters allegedly assaulted another adult female during a dispute inside the school’s lobby, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

The 31-year-old victim, who was picking up her child from the school, was stabbed with a pocket knife during the dispute. The child was allegedly pushed to the ground during the incident.

The victim was transported to ECMC to be treated for an injury to her back, which resulted in a punctured lung. The victim was treated and released.

Diamond Gray is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $1,500 cash, $5,000 partially secured bond or released under supervision.

Dominique Gray is also scheduled to return to court on Jan. 5. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, bond or partially secured bond.

Both women face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.