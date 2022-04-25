FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Fredonia Police, officers responded to 43 Water St. around 2 a.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple calls about an incident requiring assistance.

Upon arrival, a large crowd of people was reportedly exiting Sunny’s bar and gathering on Canadaway Street, yelling that two people had been stabbed. The victims were located and attended to by Fredonia Fire and Rescue, then taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

One victim was treated for stab wounds from what was described as a “violent altercation” on the dance floor of Sunny’s. The injuries were deemed non-life threatening and the victim was later released from the hospital. The other victim reportedly refused treatment and released themselves from the hospital with minimal injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation and Fredonia Police ask that anyone with information contact them at (716) 679-1531.