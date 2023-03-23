LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 17-year-old Starpoint students have been charged in connection to alleged misconduct incidents centered around the school’s varsity wrestling team, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The two teenagers both were charged with one count of second-degree harassment stemming from an alleged incident that took place at a private residence on Townline Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Additionally, further second-degree harassment charges are pending for the same two students stemming from other allegations that occurred on the Starpoint School District property.

The incidents were alleged to have taken place in January 2023. The names of the 17-year-olds will not be released due to their age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.