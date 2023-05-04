BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 12-year-old and 13-year-old have been charged over an alleged threat to shoot up a Genesee County school, the Batavia Police Department announced Thursday.

The two juveniles, who were attending Notre Dame High School, were charged with making a terroristic threat stemming from the April 20 incident.

Police say the students made a phone call to a suicide hotline in which an alleged threat to shoot up a school was made. Officers responded to all schools in the county, placing each one in a lockdown/secure status, meaning no one could enter or exit the building but instruction can continue as normal.

On-scene police were able to quickly determine the threat was a hoax and all schools were then released from lockdown.

Additional information cannot be released due to the age of the suspects.