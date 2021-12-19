Two teenagers shot in Buffalo, one pronounced dead at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl arrived at ECMC around 5:20 a.m. Sunday after being struck by gunfire.
The 16-year-old is said to be in stable condition following the incident. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Detectives say the teenagers were struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway shortly after leaving a party.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
