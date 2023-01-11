AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Amherst, according to the Amherst Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they responded to a report of shots fired at a commercial plaza in the area of Sweet Home Road and Pheasant Run.

According to police, the North Tonawanda Police Department located the teens, Torri McCray, 19 of Buffalo, and Tremell Houston, 19, of North Tonawanda, in their jurisdiction after receiving a description of the teens and their vehicle. Both were taken into custody.

Amherst police say several weapons were recovered during the course of the investigation.

McCray and Houston were charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree