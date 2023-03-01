NIAGARA FALLS ,N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges in connection to multiple Kia and Hyundai thefts in Niagara Falls, according to Niagara Falls city officials.
Following ongoing investigations, Niagara Falls criminal investigation detectives say Michael Arcay, 19, of Buffalo was charged for his involvement in six separate thefts that originated in and out of Niagara Falls within the past month.
Arcay faces the following charges:
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, five counts
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, five counts
- Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count
- Conspiracy in the fourth degree, one count
- Six violations of the vehicle and traffic law
A 15-year-old Niagara Falls female was also charged for her involvement in two thefts, according to authorities.
The 15-year-old faces the following charges:
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, two counts
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, one count
- Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count
- Conspiracy in the fifth degree, one count
Arcay was issued appearance tickets for all of the charges, He was released and is scheduled to return to court on March 6.
The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket. She was released to a parent and is required to report to Niagara County Probation.
Latest Posts
- Jurassic-era insect found near Arkansas Walmart
- House Democrats gather to chart path toward 2024 majority with wins from last Congress
- Tim Hortons’ app-based Roll Up to Win returns Monday
- Ja Morant accused of making threatening statement to Memphis mall guard
- What’s Biden waiting for when it comes to 2024?
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.