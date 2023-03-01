NIAGARA FALLS ,N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges in connection to multiple Kia and Hyundai thefts in Niagara Falls, according to Niagara Falls city officials.

Following ongoing investigations, Niagara Falls criminal investigation detectives say Michael Arcay, 19, of Buffalo was charged for his involvement in six separate thefts that originated in and out of Niagara Falls within the past month.

Arcay faces the following charges:

Grand larceny in the fourth degree, one count

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, five counts

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, five counts

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count

Conspiracy in the fourth degree, one count

Six violations of the vehicle and traffic law

Courtesy: Niagara Falls Police

A 15-year-old Niagara Falls female was also charged for her involvement in two thefts, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old faces the following charges:

Grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts

Criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, two counts

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, one count

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree, one count

Conspiracy in the fifth degree, one count

Arcay was issued appearance tickets for all of the charges, He was released and is scheduled to return to court on March 6.

The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket. She was released to a parent and is required to report to Niagara County Probation.