BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police.

Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside.

They were both transported to ECMC.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.