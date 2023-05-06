BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women were injured in an overnight shooting in Buffalo early Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities say the shooting occurred near Eggert Road and Kensington Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., where two women, 35 and 37, were shot inside of a vehicle.

They were both transported to ECMC and are listed in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.