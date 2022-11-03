BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross and area law enforcement hosted a press conference Thursday evening to discuss the guilty verdict in the trial of Deandre Wilson. The update can be viewed above.

Wilson was found guilty on Thursday in the case of the September 2019 deaths of Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud.

The bodies were found after little boy named Noelvin, the victims’ son, was discovered on a porch on Potomac Avenue. His parents’ bodies were found shot to death in a burned-out van, nearly half a mile away on Tonawanda Street. The remains of a third victim, Dhamyl Roman-Audiffred, were found on Box Avenue.

All three victims hailed from Florida. In the indictment, it was also alleged that Wilson and an associate robbed cocaine and cell phones from the victims.

In total, Wilson was accused of:

Narcotics conspiracy

Hobbs Act robbery

Murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy

Discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes

Discharge of a firearm causing death in furtherance of a crime of violence and drug trafficking crimes

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Obstruction of justice

Conspiracy to use fire to commit a felony

Use of fire to commit a felony

Conspiracy to damage and destroy a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire

Damaging and destroying a vehicle used in interstate commerce by fire

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

It is not yet clear which charges he was found guilty on, but News 4 will provide updates as they become available.