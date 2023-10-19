BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Uber driver in Jamestown was arrested on a drug charge on Thursday night, according to police.

Police say they stopped 43-year-old Willie Graham just after 7:45 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Barrett Avenue and McKinley Avenue for a traffic violation. It was found that Graham was an Uber driver and allegedly had a quantity of meth in the car and a glass bubble smoking device.

He was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.