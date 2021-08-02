Up to $2,500 being offered for information on man accused of murder in Colorado

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Eric Marion, 31, has been accused of murder in Colorado, and is considered dangerous.

Marion stands at 6’4″ and weighs 245 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.