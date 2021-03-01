Up to $2,500 being offered for information on man wanted by US Marshals

(WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a man wanted by the US Marshals Service.

Junny Parks has been accused of first-degree rape. Officials say he committed a predatory sexual assault against a child.

Parks is six feet tall and weighs 200 lbs. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the “Buffalo Tips” app.

