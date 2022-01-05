Up to $2,500 being offered for information on woman wanted by U.S. Marshals Service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of Keonna Davis.

Davis is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for failing to appear to serve a sentence.

Anyone with information that could lead to her arrest is asked to call (716) 867-6161 or submit information through the Buffalo Tips app.

