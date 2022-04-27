BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Quayshawn Lawrence is wanted for violation of supervision, officials say. He is six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.