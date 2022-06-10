BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for any information leading to an arrest or indictment in relation to the homicide of Ahmad “Shariff” Johnson.

According to Crime Stoppers, Johnson was shot at the intersection of High Street and Maple Street in Buffalo on March 24. He died from his injuries on April 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161 or on the mobile app “Buffalo Tips.”

(Courtesy: Crime Stoppers)