BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is accused of throwing a rock at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo twice in a span of two days, authorities said Monday.

They say the first incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, when a man identified as Jones Ricky Woods allegedly threw a rock through the glass front door of the facility on Delaware Avenue. He was taken into custody later in the day and charged with criminal mischief.

Authorities further say that Woods allegedly returned to the facility around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon and threw another rock, shattering the front glass window. He was immediately taken into custody, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office said federal charges are pending.

There were no injuries in either incident.