BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A United States resident trying to bring a handgun into Canada is facing a felony charge.

The 61-year-old man was on the Peace Bridge when he tried to declare his Browning 9mm handgun with a Canada Border Services Agency officer. The officer refused him entry to Canada and sent him back to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was taken to a “secondary inspection area” where an investigation revealed the man did own the handgun but didn’t have a valid pistol permit.

The man was arrested and processed by CBP officers, he was then turned over to Buffalo Police and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“Our officers remain devoted to keeping our communities safe, and in this case, removing a firearm that was unlawfully possessed,” said Acting Port Director John Madsen. “They remain vigilant, enforcement focused and committed to fulfilling our mission.”