NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning vehicle pursuit ended following a search by authorities and a K9 officer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.

At approximately 3:13 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say they attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Saint Joseph Road when the vehicle’s operator refused to comply. According to authorities, a pursuit ensued throughout the Town of Niagara.

In the area of Sadlo Drive and Bellreng Drive, the two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot into the neighborhood.

Responding deputies, Troopers, and officers from Lewiston Police Department, City of Niagara Falls Police Department, and the Town of Niagara Falls Police Department established a perimeter of the area. K9 Reggie, of the NCSO, responded to the scene and aided in the search.

Authorities say they quickly learned that burglar tools, including masks, gloves, and other evidence of criminal activity, were discovered in the vehicle.

After a K9 track, with support from the NCSO Drone Unit, Reggie altered to an area approximately one block from the abandoned vehicle. It was at this time that authorities say the driver, identified as Jaques Meness, 51, of Niagara Falls, fled from his hiding spot on foot.

After a chase by deputies and Troopers, Meness was apprehended in a backyard. The passenger of the vehicle, Paul Porter Jr., 33, of Niagara Falls, was apprehended in the area by patrols.

Meness and Porter were charged with possession of burglar tools.

Meness was further charged with the following misdemeanors:

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

Reckless driving

Meness also faces numerous vehicle and traffic law violations

Both men were released on appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Niagara Falls Court and turned over to the City of Niagara Falls police in regards to further criminal investigation within their jurisdiction.