Victim in Jamestown stabbing believed targeted, say police

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old male was stabbed several times Thursday night inside a Jamestown residence, say police.

An altercation happened around 9:30 p.m. inside a residence on Broadhead Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim, who was not initially identified by name, was in serious but stable condition at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Police said that they believe the victim was targeted and that whoever stabbed them may also be injured as well. No arrests or suspect information was initially released by police.