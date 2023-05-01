TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspected gunman in a Saturday night shooting in the City of Tonawanda was found dead following a search, City of Tonawanda Police officials say. One shooting victim was injured.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot in the neck while inside a motor vehicle on Grant Street in the City of Tonawanda. He was transported to DeGraff Medical Park and later transferred to ECMC. Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

The suspected shooter fled the area in a vehicle that was later located behind the Amazon warehouse on Riverwalk Parkway in the Town of Tonawanda.

A search involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Tonawanda/North Tonawanda SWAT Team and Town of Tonawanda SWAT Team concluded when authorities located the suspect, a 53-year-old male, with what officials called a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have described the incident as a “domestic situation” and have yet to release the names of those involved “pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.”

Grant Ashley is an intern with News 4. He is currently studying political science and Spanish at the University at Buffalo.