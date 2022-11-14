BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — FBI Buffalo is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for the arson of CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on June 7.

According to FBI Buffalo, at approximately 2:45 a.m. on June 7, individual(s) allegedly threw Molotov cocktails inside the CompassCare Center, starting a fire that caused significant damage. One of the individuals also spraypainted “Jane was here” on the building – CEO James Harden said at the time he believed an abortion rights group called “Jane’s Revenge” was behind the incident.

Surveillance video of the incident can be seen in the video player above. Images of the suspects released by the FBI can be seen below.

It is believed that the suspects drove a 2013-2016 orange or red Dodge Dart sedan.

FBI Buffalo is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson.

Suspect 1. Courtesy: FBI Buffalo

Suspect 1. Courtesy: FBI Buffalo

Suspect 2. Courtesy: FBI Buffalo

Suspect vehicle. Courtesy: FBI Buffalo

Anyone with information regarding this case or who recognizes these individuals is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.