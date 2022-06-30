BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person visitation at Erie County’s Holding Center and Correctional Facility will resume on July 5 after being paused when pandemic conditions worsened, Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

The visiting hours at the Erie County Correctional Facility are:

Tuesday

1 st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon

session 7:30 a.m.-Noon 2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday

1 st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon

session 7:30 a.m.-Noon 2 nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. 3 rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m. 4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The visiting hours for the Erie County Holding Center are:

Tuesday & Wednesday

1 st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.

session 7 a.m.-8 a.m. 2 nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m. 3 rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. 4 th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.

session 1 p.m.-2p.m. 5 th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.

session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m. 6 th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. 7 th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. 8 th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m. 9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday

1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.

2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following conditions apply:

1. The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;

2. The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);

3. Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;

4. Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.

The Sheriff’s Office will disinfect the visitation areas between all sessions. More info is available on their website.