BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person visitation at Erie County’s Holding Center and Correctional Facility will resume on July 5 after being paused when pandemic conditions worsened, Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
The visiting hours at the Erie County Correctional Facility are:
Tuesday
- 1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon
- 2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday
- 1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon
- 2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
- 3rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
- 4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
The visiting hours for the Erie County Holding Center are:
Tuesday & Wednesday
- 1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
- 2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.
- 3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- 4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.
- 5th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.
- 6th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
- 7th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- 8th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
- 9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.
Thursday
- 1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
- 2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.
- 3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- 4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following conditions apply:
1. The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;
2. The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);
3. Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;
4. Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.
The Sheriff’s Office will disinfect the visitation areas between all sessions. More info is available on their website.