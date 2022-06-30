BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person visitation at Erie County’s Holding Center and Correctional Facility will resume on July 5 after being paused when pandemic conditions worsened, Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

The visiting hours at the Erie County Correctional Facility are:

Tuesday

  • 1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon
  • 2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday & Thursday

  • 1st session 7:30 a.m.-Noon
  • 2nd session 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • 3rd session 3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
  • 4th session 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

The visiting hours for the Erie County Holding Center are:

Tuesday & Wednesday

  • 1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
  • 2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.
  • 3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
  • 4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.
  • 5th session 3:15 p.m.-4:15p.m.
  • 6th session 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • 7th session 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
  • 8th session 7:45 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
  • 9th session 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday

  • 1st session 7 a.m.-8 a.m.
  • 2nd session 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m.
  • 3rd session 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
  • 4th session 1 p.m.-2p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the following conditions apply:

1.    The screening of all prospective visitors shall include search, taking of temperature, and symptomology observations;

2.    The exception to any one visitor limitation is for any person accompanying a visitor under eighteen (18);

3.    Incarcerated individuals and visitors shall wear face coverings;

4.    Social distancing (at least six feet apart) between visitors shall be maintained.

The Sheriff’s Office will disinfect the visitation areas between all sessions. More info is available on their website.