NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls say they found a Pennsylvania man who was wanted in New York.

On Sunday, they say the man was headed back to his home in Pennsylvania, but a check of the 44-year-old’s identification showed a warrant for his arrest, CBP said.

CBP says he was wanted on a felony warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance in St. Lawrence County. Subsequently, the man was turned over to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.