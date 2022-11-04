BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Warsaw man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Friday, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

On April 28, 2021, officials say they conducted a search warrant of Ronald Longhini’s residence where investigators recovered two laptop computers containing images and videos of child pornography. In total, Longhini was found to be in possession of over 458 images and 1094 videos of child pornography, some of which included prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

Longhini faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.