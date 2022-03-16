BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police are holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the partial release of body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hertel Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday, where they said there was a man armed with a knife. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a press conference Monday that during the incident, the man allegedly lunged at officers and two police officers shot him multiple times.

The shooting victim was said to be stable but in serious condition at ECMC. He was identified Tuesday as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo. Police said charges against him were pending.

The officers who fired their weapons were identified as Phillip Edwards, who has been part of the BPD since January 2015, and Michael Ramos, who was hired in January 2020.

Gramaglia said Thomas appeared to be suffering from a mental health crisis during the incident. The officers did not have stun guns at the time of the incident, he added.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.