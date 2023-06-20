BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A stolen Kia slammed into a Jeep during a police chase causing major damage to an apartment building in South Buffalo. And, it was all caught on camera.

This was a violent crash that happened at the corner of South Park and Tifft Street in South Buffalo. The video comes from a car repair shop.

It's amazing no one was seriously hurt in this crash last night at Tifft St. and South Park Ave. A Kia that was reported stolen slams into a Jeep, which then plows into an apartment building. 2 people in the Jeep are okay. Charges are pending against the driver. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/oph2XJTKbX — Jeff Preval (@JeffPrevalTV) June 20, 2023

Video of the crash shows a blue Kia SUV, flying into the picture and slamming right into a Jeep which plows into an apartment building. At the top of the screen, a Buffalo Police vehicle was right there and officers saw it happen. A BPD officer jumps out and begins chasing several people who ran from the blue Kia, which was reported stolen. Lackawanna Police also got on scene with a police cruiser chasing the Kia.

News 4 heard from one resident off-camera who says speeding in this area has been a problem.

“I don’t like it, I don’t like it, don’t like that no because well, I ride my bike a lot and I just want safety and there’s a lot of that going on,” Lynn said.

Buffalo Police say three people were injured in this crash. All three went to ECMC and are expected to be okay.

Lackawanna Police say the driver of the Kia was released with an appearance ticket, other charges are pending. Three other people in that car got away.

Buffalo Police say they are seeing a record number of stolen Kias and are recommending that people secure their cars the best they can.

“The unfortunate thing is that we are in reactive mode on this, the proactive stuff that we can put out, which we have is that anyone that owns these vehicles that are in the affected years they should look to secure their vehicle,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.