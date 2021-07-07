Police have suspect in custody following shooting that injured 4, including 3-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo mayor Byron Brown says police have a man in custody they believe is connected to Monday’s shooting that left four people injured, including a 3-year-old who was shot in the head.

Brown did not announce name of the man in custody because charges are pending. The investigation is still ongoing — anyone with info is asked to call the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Buffalo police officials provided an update in connection with the shooting on Thursday afternoon; you can watch the press conference in the video player above. Brown credited the community for helping provide information in the case.

The shooting took place on Donovan Drive in Buffalo. According to police, a large group was gathered outside in the courtyard area watching fireworks when the shooting began.

Two of the adult victims, who were identified as 27- and 28-year-old Buffalo men, were listed in stable condition at ECMC. The 3-year-old child was in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The fourth victim, a 28-year-old Buffalo man who was grazed in the foot by gunfire, was treated and released.