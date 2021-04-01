Watertown man charged with 3 counts of child pornography following 2-year investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has received charges following a two-year child pornography investigation.

City of Watertown Police released on Thursday that they have charged Christopher James Church, II, 31, of Watertown.

This is following an investigation that began on April 9, 2019 where members of the City Police’s uniform patrol division and criminal investigation division investigated a child pornography case that occurred at 278 State Street, apartment 4B in Watertown.

According to Watertown City Police, it was determined that Church was in possession of pictures and videos on his electronic devices of young children engaged in sexual acts with adult men.

Subsequently, Church was charged on April 1, 2021, with three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of A Child, a D Class Felony. He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and remanded to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bail or $25,000.

City of Watertown Police were assisted in the investigation by New York State Police.