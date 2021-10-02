Watson Street shooting wounds 26-year-old man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man from Lockport was shot Saturday morning on Watson Street in Buffalo. 

Buffalo Police say he was wounded on the 200 block of Watson and taken in a civilian car to Erie County Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. for treatment.

The 26-year-old is in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

