Watson Street shooting wounds 26-year-old man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man from Lockport was shot Saturday morning on Watson Street in Buffalo.
Buffalo Police say he was wounded on the 200 block of Watson and taken in a civilian car to Erie County Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. for treatment.
The 26-year-old is in stable condition.
If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
