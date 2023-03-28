WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A well-being check on children in the Town of Westfield turned into three arrests upon the discovery of a methamphetamine lab, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Police were called to a home on Ogden Road on Sunday night for the well-being check for two children. Upon the alleged discovery, police say they obtained a search warrant and found a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, packaging material used in distribution, and a shotgun.
30-year-old Gary Warren III, 53-year-old Julie Warren and 25-year-old Dana Walsh, all of Westfield, were arrested.
All three are facing second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of a controlled substance in both the third and seventh degrees, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child. In addition, Gary Warren III and Julie Warren are facing fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
All were transported to the centralized arraignment program at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
