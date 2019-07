21-year-old Brock Burdick of Wellsville has been arrested and charged with rape, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching, according to the Wellsville Police.

Police say the charges come from an investigation into incidents that took place between November 2016 and July 2019in the Village of Wellsville.

Burdick was arraigned before a judge and taken to Allegany County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

He’s due back in court on August 20.