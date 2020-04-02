West Falls man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A West Falls man is charged with predatory sexual assault against a child following the execution of a search warrant his residence.

Nicholas B. Turnquist, 34, of Reading Road in West Falls, was arrested Wednesday following the search warrant execution, which was performed by the East Aurora Police Department and the FBI.

Turnquist formerly lived in Java in Wyoming County.

He was arraigned in Wyoming County Court and was committed to Wyoming County Jail on $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Anderson at (585)786-8989 or East Aurora Police Department Detective Longboat at (716)652-1111.